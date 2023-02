(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reported a small fire from a downed power line early Saturday morning on Feb. 11.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

At approximately 5 a.m., CSFD said crews were on site of a building in the 700 block of East Boulder Street. According to firefighters, the porch of the building was the only area affected with minimal damage. The building is under renovation and was unoccupied, per CSFD.

At this time, CSFD has not reported any injuries.