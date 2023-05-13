MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KXRM) — Despite a red card midway through the first half, Memphis 901 FC found a way to earn a 2-1 victory over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis opened the scoring with a goal from Luiz Fernando in the 9th minute before Romario Williams’ header in the 22nd minute evened up the score.

Nearly 60 minutes after Memphis began playing with only 10 men due to the red card, Fernando converted on his second goal in the 88th minute to send Colorado Springs to its second-straight loss.

Switchbacks FC (5-4-1, 16 PTS) will continue the road trip with a visit to Indy Eleven Sat., May 20.