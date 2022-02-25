DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo.– A Douglas County man who attacked his wife with a katana sword in an act of domestic violence has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Thomas Averill Keller, 59, pled guilty Monday, Feb. 14, to one count of attempted second-degree murder. Other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Douglas County District Court Judge Theresa Slade sentenced Keller to 14 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

“Violence is not a normal part of any relationship,” said District Attorney John Kellner. “This defendant attacked his wife and nearly killed her. His circle of blaming her for his aggression and then apologizing and saying it will never happen again ends here.”

On Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, Keller’s wife frantically called 9-1-1, telling the dispatcher that her husband was out of control with a knife and that she felt unsafe.

She reportedly said on the phone, “Tom get away from me! Put that sword away!”

She was hiding in a bedroom closet when Keller broke through the door swinging a katana sword at her. The blow hit her on the wrist, severing two arteries and three tendons.

She shoved her way past Keller and ran into the street where an arriving deputy immediately applied a tourniquet. Doctors later said the tourniquet saved her life.

Other deputies found Keller in the house and took him into custody after a brief standoff.

“This defendant had been previously charged for felony level domestic violence with the same victim and received treatment; yet here we are in court sentencing him again after another domestic violence offense,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Valerie Brewster. “The defendant tried to blame alcohol and at times the victim for his behavior. This sentence is a clear message that the defendant and the defendant alone is responsible for his actions. But for the strength and courage of this victim the People would not have been able to hold him accountable.”

If you are in an abusive relationship, get help from the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (723) or thehotline.org.