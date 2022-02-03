DougCo elections official accused of security breach

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state says a third Republican county clerk is under investigation for a potential breach of security protocol involving elections equipment.

Jena Griswold, a Democrat, said Thursday she has ordered Merlin Klotz, clerk and recorder of suburban Douglas County, to disclose information about possible copying of data from an elections server. She said Klotz had ignored a previous email request for information on the potential breach.

The possible copying occurred before system upgrades of Douglas County’s voting equipment designed to protect against vulnerabilities systems from vulnerabilities. Klotz did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

