(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Wednesday, March 22 Mayor John Suthers presented a Spirit of the Springs Celebration Award to Visit Colorado Springs President and CEO, Doug Price.

The award was presented as a surprise during the annual business meeting for Visit Colorado Springs. The City of Colorado Springs said Price was a founding member of the Olympic City USA Task Force, playing an integral role in launching the Olympic City USA brand in 2015. Price has also been an advocate for the City for Champions projects which include:

Weidner Field

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum

the Hybl Sports Medicine Center at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs

Robson Arena at Colorado College

The relocation and expansion of the U.S. Air Force Academy Gateway Visitor Center

Prior to leading Visit Colorado Springs, Price was senior vice president for professional development at Destinations International and had an 18-year career with Marriott.

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

“Doug’s visionary leadership has helped bolster a tourism ecosystem that ranks Colorado Springs as a top travel destination, and his steadfast support and advocacy for Olympic City USA and the successful City for Champions projects has helped create positive momentum for the city,” said Mayor Suthers.