(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Congressman Doug Lamborn will join school administrators, educators, and faculty for several Colorado Springs Districts to discuss the impacts of fentanyl on students, and the efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis.

“This year, Congressman Lamborn reintroduced the Protecting Kids from Fentanyl Act, which allows schools across America to access Department of Health and Human Services grant funding to pay for naloxone and life-saving overdose training for educators and faculty,” said Congressmen Doug Lamborn’s office.

The grant can also fund education on the dangers of fentanyl and how to avoid the drug.

The Roundtable discussion on fentanyl will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. at Colorado Springs School District 11’s Central Office, 1115 North El Paso Street. Guest parking will be available in the lot located just north of the main entrance off El Paso Street.