Double fatal crash in Las Animas County, 2 dead

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — On Tuesday, Feb. 1, around 10:00 a.m., a double fatal crash occurred on Colorado 12, west of Trinidad, Colo.
A 2000 Nissan Frontier occupied by a 60‐year‐old female driver and an 85 old year‐old female passenger attempted to make a U‐turn on Colorado 12 but was impacted by an eastbound Peterbuilt dump truck.
The 27‐year‐old Peterbuilt driver was uninjured.
The driver of Nissan died on scene, and the passenger was life flighted to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.