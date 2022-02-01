Double fatal crash in Las Animas County, 2 dead

COLORADO SPRINGS -- If you've checked out the latest Google Doodle for today, you may have noticed a very cheerful tiger greeting you just above the search bar. Today marks the first day of the Lunar New Year, according to the traditional calendars used by many East and Southeast Asian cultures.

This year celebrates the water tiger. The tiger is one of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals, and its element of water focuses on strength, power and removing things from our lives that hinder us from our potential.