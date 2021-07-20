Don’t gather belongings or protect your home: Larimer Co. residents urged to seek higher ground due to flooding

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Residents who live along Highway 14 from Rustic to Ted’s Place, Highway 14/Highway 287, are being urged to seek higher ground immediately.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office issued an emergency message saying mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents and business occupants due to immediate and imminent danger.

Residents have been told to evacuate the area as quickly as possible without gathering belongings or making efforts to protect their home or businesses.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said “Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety, but also allows emergency crews better access to the area.”

An evacuation site has been set up by the Red Cross at CLP Middle School, 3515 W County Road 54G.

Residents are urged to avoid areas subject to flooding including dips, low spots, ditches, etc. Do not attempt to cross flowing streams or creeks. Drivers should be aware that the road may not be intact under flood waters. Never drive through flooded roadways; turn around and go another way.

If your vehicle stalls, leave it immediately and seek higher ground. If you cannot leave the area, move to higher ground immediately.

To view a map of the evacuation area, click here. For updates, text the word LCEVAC to 888777 from your cell phone. The sheriff’s office will communicate evacuation information to that key word as needed.

People may also text the word FLOOD2021 to 888777 from your cell phone to receive information on flooding in Larimer County. Authorities say do not call 911 unless you are in danger.