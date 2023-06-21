(PEYTON, Colo.) — A donkey at Marill Ranch in Peyton now has companions by her side, after a video of her seeing her own kind for the first time in her life went viral.

“It’s overwhelming sometimes, but in the end, it’s very enjoyable,” Marill Ranch Owner, Nicolas Marill said. “I’m able to come out here and enjoy some time with animals, and a lot of people have to pay to go to the zoo to do that.”

Marill Ranch started out with two goats, which the owners say were to help keep the lawn down.

“So we started with two goats, Kyle and Cartman, and then we ended up with 14 goats, four donkeys, a horse and some dogs and all the goats are named after South Park characters,” said Marill Ranch Owner, Jennifer Marill.

One of the goats sitting in a container on the ranch.

Jennifer has a deep bond with one of the animals on the land, Molly.

“This is Molly,” Jennifer said. “So we rescued her about a year or so ago from a place that she had never had donkeys to meet or play with or anything.”

Jennifer Marill scratched donkey Molly and gave her a hug.

Nicolas described why they were motivated to bring more donkeys to the property.

“I was tired of seeing her sad,” Nicolas said. “She was over here looking like a Eeyore, you know, sad donkey and needed some friends and so I talked to her about that and got some more donkeys.”

Adding the donkeys to the land would turn out to be one of the best things to happen in Molly’s life.

“So, we’ve been looking for a donkey for her since we’ve had her and we came across Longhopes Donkey Shelter and was able to get her three new donkey friends,” said Jennifer.

One pair of the donkeys spotted on the ranch.

Nicolas was able to capture the moment Molly met another donkey for the first time in her life, and the video went viral on TikTok.

“Actually, I thought the video was heartwarming,” Nicolas said. “I didn’t think it would get as popular as it did… and I check the video feed and then like 200,000+ on there, I was like, ‘good grief.’ I didn’t realize it was going to blow up that quick.”

Now, Molly has not just one donkey, but three donkeys to roam the land with her.

Animals gather around the gate on the property.

In terms of other additions, Jennifer said she hopes for another horse, pigs, and to one day open as a petting zoo.

“We’re just going to keep growing and we’re hoping to eventually open like a traveling petting zoo or some sort of petting zoo to allow other people to enjoy the animals the way we do,” said Jennifer.

Nicolas Marill scratches one of the goats with a smile on his face.

At the end of the day, a greater message on having someone else by your side.

“Everyone needs a companion,” Nicolas said. “Whether you’re an animal or a human being, you need a bond with somebody.”