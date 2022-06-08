COLORADO SPRINGS — On two consecutive Saturdays in July and August, COSILoveYou will host the fourth annual “Backpack Bash,” and they are in need of donations.

The Backpack Bash is a citywide effort that seeks to provide access to all things back-to-school for thousands of families in need across the Pikes Peak region. This includes backpacks filled with essential school supplies, additional health services, and the opportunity to have fun as a family in a carnival-style setting.

The Backpack Bash will be held on Saturday, July 30 and Saturday, Aug 6, at six locations across the community. Thanks to the collaborative nature of the Backpack Bash and the hard work of many local partners, the event is completely free to the community.

The Backpack Bash is prepared to provide 12,000 students with the essential items needed to get a great start to the school year, but they need your help. COSILoveYou relies on the generosity of the community to provide for kids in need, and their greatest need is backpacks.

If you would like to donate a new backpack, there are donation drop-off sites across the community. If you’d prefer to make a financial donation, you can fund a new backpack for a student in the Pikes Peak region for just $11.

For all info on how to donate, visit backpackbash.com