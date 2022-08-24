Safety in the car with the example of a seated, belted teddy bear in the car (Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County and the Department of Human Services (DHS) will be celebrating National Teddy Bear Day by giving kids a new huggable friend, but they can’t do it without your help.

National Teddy Bear Day is September 9, a day that celebrates one of childhood’s most memorable toys and companions.

Teddy bears are essential to early childhood development, providing a child with a companion to experience new adventures and emotions alongside them. To ensure that every child has the opportunity to bond with a teddy bear, El Paso County is donating teddy bears to children at DHS.

These teddy bears will arrive to their new friends on September 9.

If you would like to gift a teddy bear, El Paso County will be accepting teddy bear donations from August 23 – August 31. A donation box will be located in the El Paso County Centennial Hall lobby, 200 South Cascade, between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.