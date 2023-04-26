(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Turn your old electronic devices into a potentially life-saving tool for victims of violence, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

PCSO will be collecting electronics in any condition and age to help victims of violence, including domestic violence and human trafficking.

Items will be collected from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. through May 5 at the

following locations:

Pueblo County Jail located at 909 Court Street

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Pueblo West Substation located at 320 Joe Martinez Boulevard

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Annex located at 920 North Main Street

Devices may also be used for parts or refurbished and sold, depending on the condition. 911 Cell Phone Bank uses the proceeds to purchase emergency phones for victims of violence.

All data from devices will be cleared before they are donated to law enforcement and or victims’ assistance programs. Electronics that are not usable or are unable to be cleared of all user data will be recycled and parts used for other devices.

The following electronic items are accepted: