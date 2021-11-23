Domestic violence suspect rams into EPSO vehicle, holds woman against will

Kenneth Archuleta was arrested in El Paso County on November 22, 2021, on a variety of felonious charges.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Monday, November 22, 2021 after 10 p.m., El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies were given information n the whereabouts of Kenneth Archuleta, who is linked to various domestic violence-related complaints.

Deputies located Archuleta in a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of Hampton South in unincorporated El Paso County. When they arrived, Archuleta sped off – as deputies realized the victim of the domestic violence charges against him was also in the stolen car. They later learned that woman was there against her will.

Multiple EPSO and Colorado State Patrol units began searching for the vehicle and found it in a nearby neighborhood. Deputies say Archuleta rammed into one of their vehicles, disabling it. He drove again, with the victim still inside.

Archuleta’s car didn’t make it far, however, it broke down a short distance away and law enforcement was able to take him into custody and rescue the victim.

She had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Archuleta is charged with: 1st Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Vehicular Eluding, Intimidation of a Victim or Witness, 2nd Degree Kidnapping, 2nd Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, Vehicular Assault, and Criminal Mischief, as well as for numerous Misdemeanor charges and traffic related offenses.