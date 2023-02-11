(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested following a report of domestic violence and a physical altercation with officers late Friday night on Feb. 10, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

At approximately 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the Rockrimmon apartments located at 5800 Walsh Point on reports of a physical domestic violence incident. Responding officers learned that the suspect, 36-year-old Fidel Bueno, had hit the victim on the head with a broom handle, per CSPD.

Afterward, Bueno entered a bedroom and fell asleep due to heavy intoxication, said CSPD. When officers contacted the suspect and advised Bueno he was being detained as part of the investigation, Bueno became ‘combative,’ according to officers. As a result, police attempted two separate taser deployments on Bueno.

During the altercation, one officer received minor injuries from being kicked in the face by the suspect. Bueno was taken into custody without further incident.