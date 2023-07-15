(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Zoo will have Dollar Day on Saturday, July 15!

Admission for a full day of fun at the Zoo for all ages is just $1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dollar entry will end promptly at 1 p.m. and all guests are asked to be in line and present at purchase to receive $1 entry. Arrive early to beat the heat!

Due to the large number of expected guests, the Rainforest will be closed to reduce stress on the animals, said Pueblo Zoo.

Overflow parking is available throughout City Park, at the tennis courts, and at the City Park pool. The Pueblo Zoo will only have standard admission prices after 1 p.m.