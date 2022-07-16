PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Zoo is pleased to announce Dollar Day at the Pueblo Zoo.

Admission for a full day of fun at the zoo for all ages is just $1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dollar entry will end promptly at 1 p.m. All guests must be in line by 1 p.m. and present at purchase to receive $1 entry. Arrive early to beat the heat!







Amara the endangered African painted dog who passed away. Courtesy of Pueblo Zoo





See the red pandas at the Pueblo Zoo!

Courtesy of Pueblo Zoo.

Due to the large numbers of expected guests and to reduce the stress on the animals the Rainforest will be closed on Dollar Day.

There may be wait times at entry due to the popularity of this event. Overflow parking is available throughout City Park, at the tennis courts, and at the City Park pool.

The Pueblo Zoo will only have standard admission prices after 1 p.m.