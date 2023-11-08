(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a man suspected of Felony Menacing in an incident at Doherty High School on Tuesday, Nov. 7. CSPD says he allegedly pointed a gun at students.

The arrest happened at the man’s home and not on the school campus. CSPD said Doherty High School was put on hold out of an abundance of caution after police received a report that the suspect was in the school on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Officers arrived and determined the man was not in the school, and there was no threat to the campus.

CSPD says the arrest at the home was made without incident and will release the suspect’s name and mugshot at a later time.