(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Doherty High School was placed on secure status shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The cause is due to suspicious activity in the area according to School District 11 (D11).

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating the incident and said there have been no injuries. As of 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the school was still under secure status.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Jeff Zide

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Jeff Zide

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Jeff Zide

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Jeff Zide

FOX21 News has a crew on the scene and will update this article as we learn more.