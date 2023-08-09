(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Saturday, Aug. 12, Doherty High School’s Cross County team will be hosting a 5K run/walk benefit for the Never Alone Foundation, created after a tragedy within the Doherty community.

In July of 2011, family physician and Doherty athletic team doctor Dr. Alex Constantinides lost his wife and three children in a flash flood in Wyoming. Dr. Constantinides and his wife adopted their three children and dedicated their lives to giving to their community, so in response, the Never Alone Foundation was created in their honor.

The Foundation awards grants that bridge financial gaps for adoptive families.

This will be the 12th annual run, held on Saturday at Monument Valley Park at 8 a.m. with a high school cross-county scrimmage at 7:30 a.m. that morning.

Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in the benefit. Pre-registration is $35 and race day registration is $40. All registered runners will get a t-shirt.

The past 11 benefit runs have raised over $40,000 in the Constantinides family name, this year the cross-country team hopes to breach $45,000.