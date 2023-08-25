(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A dog that survived a fatal semi-truck crash on I-25 has returned to her family after receiving care from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR).

On the morning of Aug. 18, a semi-truck crashed south of Pueblo. The driver and one dog were found dead on the scene and another dog, identified as Nova, was rescued by fire crews.

HSPPR said Nova had minor injuries to her head, nose, legs, and stomach. Nova needed a safe place to go, so the Pueblo Animal Law Enforcement team picked her up and took her to HSPPR.

According to HSPPR, Nova’s family lived out of state and HSPPR needed time to figure out how to get her home. While Nova was with HSPPR, the Pueblo staff “went above and beyond” caring for Nova, sending videos of Nova to her family to let her know she was safe and loved.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Nova was safely returned home and back to the people who loved her.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Nova’s owner and dog sibling, and we appreciate everyone who has shown compassion for the family and cared about Nova,” said HSPPR.