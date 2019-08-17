Dog mauls three men in Pueblo

One of the dogs marching in Valentines’ Paws on Parade. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)

PUEBLO, Colo — Early Saturday morning multiple officers responded to a disturbance on Taylor Ave. with reports of “blood everywhere.”

Officers arrived to find two men trying to contain a very agitated dog. Officers had to use a taser to subdue the dog and was able to get the dog contained after a neighbor threw a cage over the fence.

Officers learned that three men at the residence got into a “commotion,” setting the dog off and it mauled all 3, including the owner, quite badly. Being sent to the hospital in ambulances.

Animal Control responded and took control of the dog.

Two of the men appeared to be happy with the officers and that EMS was on the scene, the other man was not and was less than cooperative.

Turns out he has two active arrest warrants and will be booked into PCDC after treatment of his injuries at the hospital.