Dog bites victim's face, deputies searching for owner

(EVERGREEN, Colo.) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is asking for the community’s help in locating two women whose dog bit a victim in the face on Friday, March 31.

Courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

According to JCSO, a dog severely injured a customer at the Home Depot on El Rancho Road in Evergreen.

The women with the dog allegedly asked a customer to give the dog a treat for training. The customer was then bit in the face and the women left the scene, said JCSO.

If you can identify these women, call (303) 271-5070 (press 0).