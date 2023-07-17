DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures don’t always push the triple digits in the Front Range in the summer, but when they do, you might be thankful for air conditioning.

But if you don’t have access to one — or your unit is broken — you might be the exact opposite of thankful.

If you’re a renter, you might wonder if your landlord has to give you access to air conditioning.

Are Colorado landlords required to provide AC?

Technically, no.

There’s nothing in the law that requires rental units in Colorado to have air conditioning. However, if there was air conditioning when you started your lease, they likely have to fix it.

This is because Colorado has a habitability law that essentially spells out what is and isn’t acceptable in rental units.

In Denver, appliances that were working when you started your lease need to be maintained, so if your AC stops working suddenly, your landlord will need to fix it.

What are rentals required to have?

You might not be able to guarantee a cool house in the summer, but when winter rolls around, you don’t have to worry as much.

That’s because the state’s habitability law does require that units have working heat. In Denver specifically, units must be able to heat all rooms to at least 70 degrees when the temperature outside is below 5 degrees or lower.

However, heating isn’t the only thing that rental units do have to provide. There are a few others, including:

Functioning plumbing, lighting and gas

Working appliances

Running water and reasonable amounts of hot water at all times

Clean common areas

Locks on exterior doors and locks or security devices on windows that can open

Units are also required to exterminate any vermin or rodents.