(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An inaugural documentary film festival will benefit victims of human trafficking, in addition to offering a cultural experience.

Pikes Peak docuFEST hosted by Humble Beast Productions, is looking to inspire creative storytelling, foster positive change, and provide entertainment through the power of film.

Filmmakers from across Colorado and around the world will showcase their documentaries and music videos.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Pikes Peak docuFEST,” said Jake Dagel, Festival Director. “Our mission is to celebrate the art of documentary filmmaking and its ability to provoke thought, evoke emotions, and promote dialogue on important social issues. We believe in the power of storytelling to initiate positive change.”

The festival will be held at ICON Cinema near Interquest Parkway and Voyager Parkway on Sept. 22 and 23. Tickets can be found online at Pikes Peak docuFEST. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the Lotus Foundation, a local nonprofit that supports the victims of human trafficking.

“Lotus Foundation is excited and grateful to be partnering with Pikes Peak docuFEST for this upcoming film festival,” said Heather Starr, Executive Director. “We expect it to be a great event with excellent filmmakers.”