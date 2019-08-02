Doctors warn consumers about the dangers of generic phone chargers

New information points to the potential health dangers of using generic phone chargers, such as the risk of burns and even electrocution.

A recently released case study in The Annals of Emergency Medicine highlights a list of cases where people were accidentally shocked and burned by phone charging cords.

Most of the cases occurred while the individual had a generic off-brand type cord on their bed.

In one case, doctors said a woman suffered second degree burns after a charger touched her necklace, leading her to get electrocuted by the wire that was situated inside the outlet.

Researchers say these risks are still high even when your charger is in a wall outlet, but not plugged into your phone. They said the reason for this may be due to lower safety testing and standards for off-brand chargers versus brand-name ones.