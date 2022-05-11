COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, May 12, Department of Corrections (DOC) employees plan to hold a rally demanding safer working conditions.

Employees with the DOC work one of the most dangerous jobs in the nation, but they say staffing shortages are making conditions unnecessarily unsafe. As a result of a high turnover rate and a failure to fill vacancies, corrections officers are overworked and there is an increased danger of violence in correctional facilities.

Members of Colorado WINS, the state employee union which represents 4,659 DOC employees, are calling for immediate action to fill more than 800 vacancies in Colorado correctional facilities.

The demonstration will take place outside the DOC headquarters on Academy.