FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The staff at Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility, a medium security prison in Cañon City, is reporting the discovery of an inmate in his cell, suffering from “injuries suggestive of a serious assault,” per a spokesperson with the Department of Corrections.

Prison staff say they initiated life saving measures and that the inmate was taken to the hospital, but once there, he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the man’s death is being treated as a suspected homicide.

No identifying information regarding the inmate’s identity has been released at this time.