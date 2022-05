EL PASO, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) is asking the public to help identify suspects related to a package theft.

EPCSO says the suspects were delivering groceries to the victim’s residence near the intersection of Berrey Lane and Sleepy Meadows Drive.

After dropping off the items, the female suspect is seen stealing a small package. She was seen accompanied by a younger man.

It is unclear when the theft occurred.

If you have information, call 719-520-7777.