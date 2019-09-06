Do it for the ‘gram: Some of the best photo ops in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs is nothing short of a beautiful place, with summer being no exception. And in this day and age, everything is being shown off on social media, especially on Instagram.

That’s why we’re showing you some of the top summer ‘insta-worthy’ posts for your ‘gram.

Here they are in no particular order:

University of Colorado, Colorado Springs: An AT&T study found UCCS as the most Instagramed college in Colorado, thanks to a total of 43,000 posts with #UCCS.

The Broadmoor: It’s one of the most recognizable hotels in the world. If you search #broadmoor on Instagram, you’ll find close to 20,000 posts!

The Mesa Overlook: It offers a great view of Garden of the Gods against a backdrop of Pikes Peak.

The Siamese Twins Rock formation: Check out the view of America’s mountain through the rock formation.



Remember, these are just summer spots we thought would be great to capture right before the end of summer. Your Instagram is what you make it, so post what you like!

Let us know if you visit any of these places by using the hashtag: #fox21instaspots