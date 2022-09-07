PUEBLO, Colo. — Diversify Whitewater, a nonprofit organization, is offering free lessons on Saturday, September 17, at Lake Pueblo.

Diversify Whitewater said they work to remove the barriers that may exist for Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) and allies in kayaking, canoeing, rafting, and stand-up paddleboarding.

There are two sessions on Saturday, one from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the other from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The sessions are free to attendees and include parking. Equipment will be provided.

Registration for the event can be found online.