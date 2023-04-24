(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers were in the area when a disturbance led to shots fired at an SUV.

On Sunday, April 23 around 6:30 p.m. officers were in the 200 block of North Union Boulevard near East Platte Avenue on an unrelated call for service when they heard a disturbance between two vehicles, a dark SUV and a light-colored SUV. Police say a few moments later shots were fired.

Police were able to find the light-colored SUV and the owners of the SUV confirmed to officers the occupants of the dark SUV shot at their vehicle and no one was hurt.

Police recovered shell casings in multiple locations along Bonfoy Avenue, an alleged suspect returned to the area to try and recover items that were dropped, but left the area when officers tried to stop them.