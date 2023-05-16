(COLORADO SPRINGS) – El Paso County’s Fourth Judicial District Attorney (DA) has taken many cases to trial, but none have stuck with him like that of Letecia Stauch’s.

It’s been over a week since Letecia Stauch was found guilty of murdering her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon. Nown the DA who worked tirelessly on this case for three years is reflecting on the effort it took to get justice for Gannon.

FOX21 sat down one-on-one with DA Michael Allen, the lead prosecutor in the Stauch trial, who says he hasn’t been able to let go of this case just yet.

“When you spend as much time as I spent on this particular case, it just stays with you for a while. You just keep thinking about it, waking up in the middle of the night and thinking about different parts of the case,” said Allen.

Out of anyone, Allen spent the most time on this case. After over three years that the case had dragged on, he feels obliged to the family and their perseverance.

“They could have easily thrown their hands up and ran from the process and said, I’m not going to do this anymore… And they didn’t. They stayed committed to what we were doing,” said Allen.

When the judge announced the verdict, Allen said that his reaction was immense gratitude.

He said he was thankful for a fair trial from the judge, a thoughtful deliberation from the jury, a thorough investigation from his team, and most of all for Gannon Stauch’s family.

Many family members broke down during their statements to the court following the verdict, but Allen stood as a support system right beside them. As someone who knows the impact this has had on them, this is a role that he pledges to continue for the family.

“I want to make sure that they know that I’m here to discuss those issues and just listen to them… I will be here for them, in whatever they might need,” said Allen.

As Allen continues to relive this case, what gives him clarity through any doubts or regrets is Stauch’s life sentence in prison: “I think it turned out exactly the way it was supposed to turn out.”

Allen echoed the statement from the judge, who said that Stauch’s not guilty by reason of insanity plea was a disservice to those who struggle with mental health issues.

“I think she made a mockery of the mental health struggle that people have. I think that in all likelihood this will dissuade people that are suffering from serious mental health issues from going forward and bringing it to somebody’s attention… That was on display for the whole world to see in this case,” said Allen.

In his reflection, Allen got emotional, saying the reason why this case garnered national and even worldwide attention is that families can relate to the love they feel for their children, referencing his own two sons.

“The day after the verdict came out, my wife was up early the next morning and she was looking back at photos of our kids when they were 11, and she had tears streaming down her face.” Allen took a long pause as tears welled in his eyes thinking of his own two sons, “Because it has that on people.”