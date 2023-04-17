(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo School District 60 (D60) will host its first comprehensive College Fair on Saturday, April 22 at the Pueblo Convention Center.

D60 said the event will go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature nearly 50 colleges and universities, including all of Colorado’s public and private 4-year colleges along with institutions from 15 other states.

Visitors will have the opportunity to visit with representatives and learn about the application process, financial aid, college life, and more according to D60.

Five presentations on topics related to the college search process also are expected.

Courtesy: Pueblo School District 60

South High School alumnus and Boettcher Scholar Vanessa Roman, now with the Boettcher Foundation, will serve as the keynote speaker.