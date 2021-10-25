District 20 school switches to remote learning to protect students from protestors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Academy District 20 has announced that it will be moving Chinook Trail Middle School students to a synchronous learning schedule for tomorrow’s classes in light of “learning a large protest may be scheduled”.

Chinook Trail Elementary School will be closed because they cannot move to online learning as easily as their older students, according to District 20 leaders.

D20 said Colorado Springs Police Department received a call inquiring about a permit to conduct a peaceful protest at Chinook Trail Middle School on Tuesday with over 1,600 protestors. This is the same school where parents had accused teachers of taping masks on students’ faces.

Read the full letter sent out to students, faculty, and staff below:

“Dear Chinook Trail Middle School Families,

“Tomorrow, Oct. 26, 2021, we will engage in a synchronous learning schedule, which means students will engage in remote learning and their school day will start two hours later than our normal in-person start time.

“This decision was made from an abundance of caution after learning a large protest may be scheduled at Chinook Trail Middle School. To minimize the potential learning disruption, a synchronous learning day is in our students’ best interest.

“We will resume with normal, in-person learning on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

“If you have any questions, please contact your grade-level administrator.

6 th grade – Assistant Principal Rob Haack (robert.haack1@asd20.org)

grade – Assistant Principal Rob Haack (robert.haack1@asd20.org) 7 th grade – Principal Tom Andrew (tom.andrew@asd20.org)

grade – Principal Tom Andrew (tom.andrew@asd20.org) 8th grade – Assistant Principal Shawn Parsons (shawn.parsons@asd20.org)

“Thank you for your patience and flexibility.

“Tom Andrew

“Principal

“Chinook Trail Middle School”