District 2 Sierra High School student shot off-campus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Harrison School District Two announced that Sierra High School student was shot off-campus in a drive-by shooting on Monica Drive. The victim is currently receiving treatment but their condition is unknown.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating and working alongside both the high school and District Two.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

A closed campus alert is effective starting Wednesday, Aug. 25, until at minimum, Friday, Sept. 3. Students dining on campus will have access to expanded lunch service. Those students arriving on campus late or need to leave school before the end of the day must complete a check-in and check-out process.

Additional counseling support will be offered in the building all week to help students and staff members.

Anyone with further information should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.