District 11’s Gifted and Talented Program gets top rating from Colorado Department of Education

COLORADO SPRINGS— A recent review of the Colorado Springs School District 11 Gifted and Talented program by the Colorado Department of Education ranks D11 among the best programs in Colorado.

The statewide five-year Gifted Education Monitoring review has ranked D11 at a 90% compliance rate showing significant growth from previous reviews.

The GEM review considered feedback from 118 D11 stakeholders consisting of GT teachers, general education teachers, administrators, students, caregivers and community members.

Three powerful practices boosted D11’s GEM growth:

D11’s GT programs serve the diverse needs of students at all schools with the notion that different schools have different GT student needs

D11’s GT programs are developing culturally relevant instruction so students see themselves reflected in the learning materials

D11 is working to update the Gifted and Talented Education department for a more equitable distribution of employees.

Gifted and Talented at Colorado Springs School District 11 is committed to providing challenging experiences for all learners that build on individual strengths and optimize academic potential.

With four Gifted Magnet Program schools, early access for highly advanced students and a resources, D11 is proud of the GT program.

To learn more, click here.