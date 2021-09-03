District 11 mandates masks for elementary students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– District 11 Schools have announced that since El Paso County Public Health data reflects five consecutive days above the 200/100,000 infected threshold for elementary students, masks are now required for all elementary students regardless of their vaccination status.

This mandate will be in place for thirty days and will be re-evaluated as the data continues to be updated. Disposable masks will be made available for students.

As long as the transmission rates in the community stay under the 250/100,000 five-consecutive-day threshold, secondary students are not yet required to wear a mask, though they are strongly encouraged to wear them.



At this time, the El Paso County Public Health data shows that there are now four consecutive days above the 250/100,000.

The District said in a letter to staff, faculty, parents and students that they anticipate a mask mandate for all secondary students to go into effect on Tuesday, Sept. 7. On that date, all District 11 staff will be required to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status while indoors with others who are occupying the same space, classroom or office.

Masks may be removed due to the following circumstances:

• While eating

• While outside during designated mask breaks

• Teachers and Special Service Providers may remove their masks and have students remove their masks when teaching phonics, small group reading instruction, or paying attention to the articulation of sounds and speech. Once the instruction is complete, masks must be put back on.

• While staff are alone in their office or classroom with the door closed*

• While seated in an open office format to include cubicles, staff may remove their masks if seated and more than 12 feet away from their nearest colleague who also must be seated*

Any staff or student who is unable to wear and remove a face covering should complete the documentation of inability to wear a mask.

To learn more, click here.