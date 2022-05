El PASO, Colo. — A stuck turkey is seen trying to puzzle its way out from behind a fence in a video posted by Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

In the video, a distressed turkey paces back and forth along a wired fence until a woman walks up to offer it a helping hand.

“Were gonna try to help this poor turkey who’s stuck but not really,” she is heard laughing.

The woman gently nudges the turkey in the right direction until it skimpers away toward freedom.

“Go be free little buddy!” the woman cheers.