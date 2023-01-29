(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A distracted driver was arrested after starting a chain reaction of crashes on I-25, Saturday evening on Jan. 28, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

At approximately 5:20 p.m., Shaun Tuffentsamer was driving a black Ford full-size truck when he did not realize traffic was slowing on southbound I-25 at Circle Drive. He was looking away from the roadway, according to CSPD. Tuffentsamer collided with the rear of another vehicle, which started a chain reaction of crashes, said CSPD.

A total of five vehicles were impacted. Multiple drivers and occupants were transported to hospitals.

Two lanes on southbound I-25 were closed for over an hour while tows were called for four disabled vehicles. Police said Tuffentsamer was arrested.