Distillery 291 announces final two limited-edition whiskey releases for Colorado Springs’ sesquicentennial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Downtown businesses, in collaboration with Distillery 291, have announced the final two limited-edition whiskey releases for the sesquicentennial of the City of Colorado Springs.

The 291 Small Batch Colorado Bourbon Whiskey and 291 Small Batch Colorado Rye Whiskey will round out the series.

The special Whiskeys are from micro batches of three barrels each, as compared to 291’s standard small batch Whiskey’s which are 20 barrels each. They were hand-selected by a panel including Gregor Guesgen of Downtown Fine Spirits & Wines and members of his staff, Cooper Davidson of Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub & Restaurant and 291 staff. Each is labeled with a special Downtown 150th Select label.

“These two selections were the unanimous choice after sampling from six barrels, and we’re excited to share them with the community in celebration of the city’s 150th anniversary,” said Huesgen.

The 291 philosophy “embodies traditions of the past married with the boldness of the future” and according to Huesgen, it seemed the perfect fit for a 150th celebratory whiskey. Distillery 291 uses grains from the Colorado plains and water collected from Pikes Peak reservoirs. The small-batch distiller manages the entire distilling process locally, from grain to barrel to bottle, by hand. Each barrel is aspen stave finished, conferring the unique taste of Colorado that has won Distillery 291 world-wide acclaim.

What’s being released:

291 Small Batch Colorado Bourbon Whiskey, 100 proof, limited edition of 185 bottles. Features notes of vanilla, cherry and spice, distilled in a copper pot still, aged in American White Oak deep char barrels and finished with toasted Aspen Staves.

291 Small Batch Colorado Rye Whiskey, 101.7 proof, limited edition of 173 bottles. Features a mash bill similar to our founders all-time favorite rye whiskeys, with the help of deep charred American white oak barrels and toasted aspen staves to finish.

Availability:

Downtown Partnership is the lead nonprofit organization ensuring that Downtown Colorado Springs serves as the economic, cultural, and civic heart of the city. Promoting business growth and retention are two activities of the Partnership. For more information visit www.downtowncs.com, or contact Downtown Colorado Springs at (719) 886.0088.