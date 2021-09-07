Dispatch audio released from calls for help at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A 6-year-old girl died on Sunday night while on the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

The coroner’s office said it happened around 7:44 p.m. Glenwood Caverns employees started first aid until paramedics with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department arrived, but at that point, it was too late to save the girl’s life.

On Tuesday, audio from Garfield County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers was released.

Warning: This audio/transcript may be disturbing to some

Here is the full transcript of the dispatch audio:

EMS Glenwood cavern for a party that fell out of the shaft ride. Party is at the bottom of the shaft now. We’re still trying to get further.

Reporting party does not know the condition of the patient, they’re requesting you to come directly to the top and they’ll direct you in to the ride.

Patient will be a 6-year-old female and she fell approximately 110 feet.

Unknown which part of the ride the patient fell from, believe the ride was in operation when the child fell from it.

To command, we’re about to go down the mine shaft probably going to lose radio communications, sounds like she is breathing at the bottom.

Request deputies to setup a landing zone for a classic launch.

Dispatch caverns command I need another deputy to help with parents and victims advocate.

They are doing CPR down there right now.

Cancel classic for LZ (landing zone), request coroner response.

Calling coroner now.

Request response from the HOPE center also, there’s an extended family of about 20 people very distraught.

The HOPE Center is a community-based agency that helps people in need.

The child’s identity has not been released. An investigation into the cause of her death is underway.