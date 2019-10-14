Disney+ reveals what will be available when it launches

Disney has revealed the massive list of what they will be releasing on the Disney+ video on-demand streaming service when it officially launches November 12.

The announcement came in a large twitter thread on the official Disney+ account. It revealed, one by one, all of the movies and TV shows in chronological order.

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12.



— Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019

It has also showed off the dozens of upcoming original productions like “The Mandalorian,” a “Lady and the Tramp” remake, a “Rogue One” prequel, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” and many more.

If you don’t want to skim through all the tweets, Disney+ also dropped a video showing clips from “Basically Everything Coming to Disney+ in the U.S.” Heads up, the YouTube video is 3 hours, 17 minutes and 53 seconds long.

According to Disney, the list that was unveiled Monday morning was so massive that it took hundreds of tweets over a span of more than two hours to get through them all.

Disney said they aren’t done yet and fans should stay tuned for more announcements soon.

Customers can sign up online to pre-order the $6.99 a month plan or the discounted rate of $69.99 for a full year.