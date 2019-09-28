Disney and Sony confirm 3rd Spider-Man movie

Tom Rothman, chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment, talks about the new Spider-Man movie and other releases at the Sony news conference at CES International, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(CNN) — The studios behind “Spider-Man” have reconciled after a public split that caused an uproar among fans.

Disney and Sony announced on Friday that they would collaborate on a third movie featuring the teenage superhero.

Sony owns the movie rights to the character, but in 2015, the studios reached an agreement to collaborate on films featuring “Spider-Man,” and allow him to appear in Disney-owned marvel movies.

The result benefited both sides with Sony releasing the hits “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far from Home.”

“Spider-Man” also appeared in several marvel movies — including the “Avengers” saga.

“Spider-Man: Far from Home” grossed more than one point one billion worldwide, making it the third most lucrative movie released in 2019.

But the relationship between the studios broke down in August with the announcement that marvel studios chief, Kevin Feige, would no longer oversee the production of “Spider-Man.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.