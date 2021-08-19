Disgruntled Veterans group to host clean-up in Colorado Springs Aug. 28

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Disgruntled Veterans group is hosting a clean-up event called “Operation Burn Scar” for a local veteran whose property was destroyed in the Black Forest fire on Saturday, Aug. 28 starting at 8:00 a.m.

The veteran fought during the Vietnam War era and now faces eviction unless the property gets cleaned up soon.

Those interested in helping are asked to bring water, gloves and eye protection. Also, individuals who own heavy equipment that would be of assistance such as skid steers, chainsaws and trailers are asked to bring them along.

For anyone interested in more information, please reach out to Zachary Smith, the event manager, at (619) 607-2317.