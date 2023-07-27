(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mayor Yemi Mobolade will be visiting all six City Council districts and will have an online listening session to gather neighbors to help set the strategic direction of the City.

The mayor’s office said the Listening Tour will feature collaborative discussion on issues facing Colorado Springs, including public safety, housing, infrastructure, economic vitality and other city services.

Neighbors are encouraged to register in advance at ColoradoSprings.gov/ListeningTour.

Listening Session Information:

Aug. 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — District 6/ Northeast Colorado Springs with Councilmember Mike O’Malley at Sand Creek High School (7005 N. Carefree Circle)

Aug. 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — District 5/Central Colorado Springs with Councilmembers Nancy Henjum and David Leinweber at COS City Hub (4304 Austin Bluffs Pkwy.)

Aug. 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — District 3/Southwest Colorado Springs with Councilmember Michelle Talarico at Hillside Community Center (925 S. Institute St.)

Aug. 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — District 2/North Colorado Springs with Council President Randy Helms at Pikes Peak State College (2070 Interquest Pkwy.)

Sept. 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — District 1/Northwest Colorado Springs at a location to be announced.

Sept. 8 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — District 4/Southeast Colorado Springs with Councilmember Yolanda Avila at Southeast Armed Services YMCA (2190 Jet Wing Dr.)