Discovery Canyon Campus High School honors 20th anniversary of 9-11

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Many generations didn’t witness the terror of 9-11 but are now learning about the event in school.

Students at Discovery Canyon Campus High School honored the 20th anniversary of 9-11 by writing thank you cards for our local first responders.

The teacher who organized it was looking for a way to talk with students who didn’t live through the experience of 9-11. Her goal is for students to focus on community as a way for them to manage the loss.

“When things are difficult that we have neighbors that we have a community, we have a support system and that we can come together when things are difficult like we come together when things are going well,” Carol Bramschreiber said.

“I think it is a very thoughtful way to share our love and thanks for those who have fallen or are continuing to serve now,” Lauryn Carlos said.

The students wrote hundreds of cards to community police, fire, medical and military first responders, each of which will be delivered in the next week or so.

Several students on campus said that they have parents that worked for the government or military at the time of 9-11.

“It’s like a turning point in our nation, after 9-11 nothing was the same,” Hayley Schriner, a teacher at the school, said.

“It made such a big impact no matter if you were alive or not, you can still understand the gravity of the situation and all the people who died and the insecurity that happened afterwards and still happening,” a student said.

“Some of my friends here have asked how do we do it without some of the patriots who were there during that time without putting them into flashbacks,” Lauryn Carlos said. “I think thank you for your service is easy enough but it is also not enough at the same time and I feel like we could do more but it’s kind of hard when you don’t know what to do.”

One teacher who lost her high school classmate named Chad Keller that day said that she wants to remind teenagers through the uncertainty, the nation came together.

“I had students who were asking me if everything was going to be ok, and history was minute by minute revealing itself, so really living that history in the moment and trying to relive that with students has been a really important part of the conversation,” Carol Bramschreiber said.

Bramschreiber said that twenty years ago, American flags were sold out in Colorado Springs. A local newspaper had printed out the flag, allowing individuals in the community to post the clipping in their windows in a display of patriotic solidarity.

