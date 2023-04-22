(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Discovery Canyon Campus celebrated one of their own students in their first-ever Wish Week.

Courtesy of FOX21’s Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Discovery Canyon’s featured wish kid was 18-year-old Ethan who has kidney disease. Ethan’s wish is to visit California and Disneyland.

“He has three chronic illnesses and each had its own kind of chapter so this is kinda closing a chapter,” said Trampas Marcel, Ethan’s father.

Ethan’s family said they are thankful to their school and the Make-a-Wish Foundation for making it happen.

“He had a kidney transplant and he’s got a new lease on life so we’re excited to go have some fun and not have to worry about dialysis and all the other issues that we’ve been dealing with over the years.”

To make it even sweeter, Ethan is celebrating his 19th birthday on Saturday, April 22. FOX21 News would like to wish Ethan a Happy Birthday!