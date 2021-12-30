Dirt Road Realty offering third year of free rides on New Years Eve

COLORADO SPRINGS — Dirt Road Realty is gearing up for its third annual New Year’s Eve free rides event. In an effort to keep everyone safe into the year year, the company is offering free rides to those who are looking to enjoy the evening of December 31, 2021.



Those interested in volunteering can contact the organizers using the number posted below. Volunteers must be free of drugs and alcohol that day and must have a valid drivers license and insurance. Drivers assume all risks and hold Dirt Road Realty and their agents harmless.

Last year, drivers made around $100 in tips on average, and this year organizers anticipate that this year will be even busier.