DID YOU KNOW: One in four Coloradan football fans drink through a 6-pack during the Big Game

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Big Game is just around the corner, and that has many scrambling to the store to stock up on food, snacks and drinks.

According to Rehabs.com, an addiction treatment provider, one in four Coloradans will be drinking their way through an entire six pack of beer each during the game.

Which team fans drink more than any other NFL fans? You guessed it. It’s the Packers fans.

Another survey, this time organized by alcoholism treatment resource Alcohol.org, showed that different sports fans have significantly different ways of coping with both wins and losses. Fans who claim to be “die-hards” reported emotional disturbance that lasted until the next game, while those who consider themselves to be “fair-weather fans” will ignore the results and hope for better results the next game.

The survey also showed that Denver Broncos fans were more likely to use alcohol to cope with team losses than they are when the Broncos win. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Seattle Seahawks typically drink the least of all fans when their team loses.