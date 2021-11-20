DIA janitors go on strike citing too much work for too little pay

DENVER (KDVR) – Citing underpay and overwork, janitors at Denver International Airport went on strike Saturday morning.

“Our contractor, Flagship, continues to underpay us and overwork us. We’re STILL fighting for a fair contract, and they’re resorting to unfair labor practices. We’re essential, we keep this airport running, and we deserve better,” tweeted SEIU Local 105, a union representing janitors at DIA.

In response to the strike, DIA told FOX31, “We urge our contractor Flagship, and our janitors’ union to come to agreement quickly. We believe they can resolve their differences. In the meantime, we are working closely with Flagship to minimize any disruption in service and impacts to DEN and our passengers.”

Flagship also responded to the union’s decision to strike:

“We’re disappointed that the union has turned down our offer. We hope the union will reconsider. In the meantime, we are prepared to serve the public at Denver International Airport to uphold a clean and safe environment and quality service for travelers in the interim.”